Andhra's first HOHO bus service generates Rs 29 lakh revenue

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh’s first official Hop-On Hop-Off (HOHO) city tour service, operated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL), has generated approximately Rs 29,65,780 in revenue, including GST, from inception till May 7, 2026.

The electric city tour initiative, launched to promote sustainable tourism in Vizag, currently operates two AC electric HOHO buses and one open rooftop electric bus.

The two AC electric buses were inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 29, 2025, while the open rooftop electric bus was introduced during the G20 Summit on November 13, 2025.Since launch, the two AC buses have completed around 2,272 round trips, while the rooftop electric bus has completed nearly 703 trips as of May 7.

Operated by GVSCCL, the HOHO service covers several major tourist attractions across the city, including RK Beach, TU142 Aircraft Museum, Submarine Museum, Sea Harrier Museum, Visakha Museum, VMRDA Park, Kailasagiri Ropeway, Tenneti Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, ISKCON Temple, TTD Temple, Rushikonda Beach, Thotlakonda, and Ramanaidu Film Studio.