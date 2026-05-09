Andhra's first HOHO bus service generates Rs 29 lakh revenue

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh’s first official Hop-On Hop-Off (HOHO) city tour service, operated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL), has generated approximately Rs 29,65,780 in revenue, including GST, from inception till May 7, 2026.
The electric city tour initiative, launched to promote sustainable tourism in Vizag, currently operates two AC electric HOHO buses and one open rooftop electric bus.
The two AC electric buses were inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 29, 2025, while the open rooftop electric bus was introduced during the G20 Summit on November 13, 2025.Since launch, the two AC buses have completed around 2,272 round trips, while the rooftop electric bus has completed nearly 703 trips as of May 7.
Operated by GVSCCL, the HOHO service covers several major tourist attractions across the city, including RK Beach, TU142 Aircraft Museum, Submarine Museum, Sea Harrier Museum, Visakha Museum, VMRDA Park, Kailasagiri Ropeway, Tenneti Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, ISKCON Temple, TTD Temple, Rushikonda Beach, Thotlakonda, and Ramanaidu Film Studio.
Speaking with TNIE, GVSCCL officials said approximately 9,858 adults and 1,661 children have travelled on the buses so far, excluding bulk bookings under whole contract carriage arrangements. Officials added that the buses currently record an average daily occupancy of around 39 adults and seven children. Officials told that there are currently no plans to add additional buses or routes, though the matter may be reviewed in the future based on demand and operational feasibility.
Officials said the RK Beach-Kailasagiri foothills stretch records the highest footfall on the tourism electric bus route. The State government subsidised fares by 50%, reducing adult tickets to Rs 250 and child tickets to Rs 100. Buses operate daily from 9 am to 7 pm. Officials said monthly operational costs for three buses total about Rs 6.31 lakh, including power charges, salaries, maintenance and insurance expenses.
GVSCCL Managing Director & CEO and GVMC Commissioner, Ketan Garg, said it is currently the summer season, which is a lean period for the HOHO services. He said better footfall is expected during the monsoon and winter months, when the weather becomes more comfortable for sightseeing and outdoor travel.