CM directs admin to fast-track welfare and housing projects in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed the administration to intensify welfare and housing programmes, resolve long-pending land issues, and reduce the financial burden on citizens.

Reviewing housing, revenue, welfare, and summer action plans on the second day of the 7th District Collectors’ Conference, he laid out a comprehensive roadmap for inclusive development.

Naidu ordered officials to focus on providing houses and house sites to all eligible families, regularising homes built on government lands and hill areas, and completing the resurvey process by March 2027.

He set targets for mass house-warming ceremonies: 2.5 lakh houses by August 15, another 2.38 lakh by December, and 10 lakh houses by December 2027. He estimated that 2 lakh families would require house sites, directing allocation of 3 cents in rural areas and 2 cents in urban areas.

He stressed that regularisation would benefit 60,000 families in Vijayawada and 30,000 in Visakhapatnam. He also instructed resolution of the 22A land disputes in Guntur and said no pending cases should remain by the next collectors’ meeting. With over 4 lakh land dispute cases pending, he promised postings to vacant RDO and DRO positions and faster completion of district offices.