Ensure full utilisation of Central funds: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure full utilisation of Central government funds without compromise, stressing that departments must begin spending allocations from the very first quarter.

Addressing the 7th District Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat, Naidu said each department should spend an average of Rs 8,000 crore per quarter. He emphasised that no concessions should be made in utilising Central funds and urged departments to maximise opportunities to secure additional allocations.

The Chief Minister underlined that this approach is crucial given the State’s current financial situation, reiterating that effective use of Central schemes is essential for sustaining welfare and development programmes.

During the session, Finance Secretary D Ronald Rose first presented a comprehensive review of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

He reported that for 2025–26, the Centre allocated Rs 15,031 crore, of which Andhra Pradesh secured Rs 11,465 crore (76%).

Out of this, Rs 9,980 crore was utilised, but nearly Rs 5,051 crore (34%) lapsed due to changes in budget estimates, delays in fourth-quarter releases, low utilisation, and rejection of bills by central ministries.

Ronald Rose praised departments such as Law, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, and Higher Education for their strong performance, ensuring minimal lapses.

District-wise, Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari topped with 99% utilisation, followed by Srikakulam and Palnadu at 98%, while Alluri Sitaramaraju, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Eluru lagged behind, prompting instructions for special focus.

He also flagged Rs 438 crore unspent in SNA accounts, particularly under PM Awas Yojana (Urban & Rural), PM Poshan, and Anganwadi services, urging immediate utilisation. Issues with the SPARSH portal were highlighted, with bills worth Rs 828 crore (Rs 491 crore Central share, Rs 337 crore State share) rejected in March 2026 due to technical reasons and lack of funds at the Centre.