Irrigation Calendar with foundation, project execution deadlines announced

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a first-of-its-kind Irrigation Calendar, setting clear deadlines for the completion and foundation laying of major irrigation projects across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the District Collectors’ Conference on Friday, Naidu said the calendar reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and its determination to deliver irrigation infrastructure on time.

The Chief Minister listed 25 key projects with timelines stretching from June 2026 to June 2028. Among the early targets are the Cotton Barrage gates (June 2026), Polavaram Left Main Canal (July 2026), Guntur Channel modernisation (July 2026), and Veligonda Phase-1 (August 2026).

Other major milestones include the Neradi Barrage foundation (November 2026), Polavaram Project completion (June 2027), Nagavali-Champavathi river link (June 2027), and Budameru flood protection works (June 2027).

By December 2027, projects such as the Neeva Branch Canal up to Moolapalli, Moolapalli Lift, Madakasira Branch Canal widening, and Janjhavathi Reservoir are scheduled for completion. The calendar extends to June 2028, with the Vedavathi Lift Scheme, Bhairavani Tippa, and the Upper Pennar Project among the final targets.

Officials noted that no previous government had ever announced such a detailed irrigation calendar. Naidu’s move is being seen as a demonstration of the government’s clear intent and accountability in delivering irrigation benefits to farmers across the State.