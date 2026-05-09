Machilipatnam struggles with mounting civic infra problems

VIJAYAWADA: The historic city of Machilipatnam is fast losing its charm, turning into a dust-ridden and unhygienic urban centre due to poor maintenance and civic neglect.

Despite being a district headquarters, the city is struggling with encroached roads, uncollected garbage, plastic waste, and overflowing drains, with several areas resembling dumping yards.

Basic sanitation remains a major concern, as the absence of adequate public toilets continues to inconvenience thousands of daily commuters, students, and visitors, reflecting glaring gaps in essential civic infrastructure.

The situation is particularly alarming given that the city functions under the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, yet basic amenities remain grossly inadequate.

The city, which had a population of around 1.69 lakh as per the 2011 Census, is now estimated to have grown to about 2.52 lakh.