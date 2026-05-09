Marriott Hotel to come up in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the proposed ‘Courtyard by Marriott’ hotel project in Amaravati, marking a major step towards strengthening international-standard hospitality infrastructure in the capital region.

The four-star deluxe hotel project is being developed by Southern Globe Hotels and Resorts Private Limited opposite the APCRDA headquarters at Lingayapalem village.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 200 crore, was formally launched in the presence of Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Industries Minister TG Bharath, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, APSRTC Chairman Konakall Narayana Rao and Twenty Point Programme Implementation Chairman Lanka Dinakar.

The project will feature two towers with 10 floors each and a total of 176 rooms along with luxury residences.

Amenities proposed in the hotel include a swimming pool, gym, bar and all-day dining facilities. A large convention and banquet hall with a seating capacity of 2,000 to 3,000 people is also being designed to host conventions and international events. Speaking on the occasion, Southern Travels Director Krishna Mohan Alapati said the hotel would be constructed on a two-acre site allotted by the government in 2019.