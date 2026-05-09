Marriott Hotel to come up in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the proposed ‘Courtyard by Marriott’ hotel project in Amaravati, marking a major step towards strengthening international-standard hospitality infrastructure in the capital region.
The four-star deluxe hotel project is being developed by Southern Globe Hotels and Resorts Private Limited opposite the APCRDA headquarters at Lingayapalem village.
The project, estimated to cost around Rs 200 crore, was formally launched in the presence of Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Industries Minister TG Bharath, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, APSRTC Chairman Konakall Narayana Rao and Twenty Point Programme Implementation Chairman Lanka Dinakar.
The project will feature two towers with 10 floors each and a total of 176 rooms along with luxury residences.
Amenities proposed in the hotel include a swimming pool, gym, bar and all-day dining facilities. A large convention and banquet hall with a seating capacity of 2,000 to 3,000 people is also being designed to host conventions and international events. Speaking on the occasion, Southern Travels Director Krishna Mohan Alapati said the hotel would be constructed on a two-acre site allotted by the government in 2019.
Construction activity is expected to begin within the next six months and the project is targeted for completion within two-and-a-half years, with full operations planned by 2029.
Developers said the hotel project is being planned in view of the growing demand for hospitality infrastructure in Amaravati, especially with the arrival of major institutions and projects such as Quantum Valley.
The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for nearly 600 people, both directly and indirectly. The company also expressed gratitude to the government for extending support through the single-window clearance system and facilitating speedy approvals for the project.
Kandula Durgesh said the launch of an international hospitality brand like Marriott in Amaravati was a significant development for the capital city.
He said the coalition government’s vision was to transform Amaravati into a global city in line with the plans of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and projects of this scale would strengthen tourism and business infrastructure in the region.