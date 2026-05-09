Over 3.5 lakh candidates to appear for AP EAPCET

KAKINADA: A total of 3,55,011 candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will appear for the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026, scheduled from May 12 to 20 under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK).

Vice-Chancellor CSRK Prasad said 2,75,784 candidates applied for engineering, 78,435 for agriculture and pharmacy, and 792 for both streams. APSCHE entrusted JNTUK with conducting the exam, and arrangements are complete across 142 centres, including one in Hyderabad.

Engineering exams will be held May 12, 15 and 18, while agriculture and pharmacy exams are set for May 19 and 20. The test will be conducted in 14 sessions. Preliminary answer keys will be released May 23, with objections accepted until May 25. Results will be announced June 1.

Hall tickets have been available since April 28 via the official website, and students can also access them and rank cards through the ‘Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance’ service at 9552300009. Eligible candidates will receive scribe facilities.

Prasad said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to transparent, efficient conduct of entrance examinations.

Helpdesk support is available at 0884-2359599, 0884-2342499, and helpdeskeapcet@apsche.org.