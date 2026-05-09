Plan to procure mechanised boats

NELLORE: Amid growing tension over repeated incursions by fishermen from neighbouring States into Andhra Pradesh waters, the Nellore district administration has initiated steps to procure high-speed mechanised boats to strengthen the fishing sector and protect the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The move comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the release of four Karaikal-based mechanised boats from Juvvaladinne harbour, an issue that has triggered widespread anger among fishermen across the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh.

It may be recalled that the four boats belonging to Karaikal were allegedly moved out of Juvvaladinne port under suspicious circumstances after being held there for nearly eight months. Local fishermen had earlier seized the boats for allegedly violating fishing regulations in the coastal waters near Krishnapuram in Indukurpet mandal and Chennayapalem in Kavali mandal.

The incident sparked unrest among fishing communities in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla and Tirupati districts, with fishermen accusing authorities of failing to protect their interests and allowing outside fishing vessels to exploit Andhra waters.

State fisheries authorities have reportedly communicated the matter to officials in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as concerns grow that the dispute could disturb peace in nearly 162 coastal villages spread across the four districts.