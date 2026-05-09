Plan to procure mechanised boats

NELLORE: Amid growing tension over repeated incursions by fishermen from neighbouring States into Andhra Pradesh waters, the Nellore district administration has initiated steps to procure high-speed mechanised boats to strengthen the fishing sector and protect the livelihoods of local fishermen.
The move comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the release of four Karaikal-based mechanised boats from Juvvaladinne harbour, an issue that has triggered widespread anger among fishermen across the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh.
It may be recalled that the four boats belonging to Karaikal were allegedly moved out of Juvvaladinne port under suspicious circumstances after being held there for nearly eight months. Local fishermen had earlier seized the boats for allegedly violating fishing regulations in the coastal waters near Krishnapuram in Indukurpet mandal and Chennayapalem in Kavali mandal.
The incident sparked unrest among fishing communities in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla and Tirupati districts, with fishermen accusing authorities of failing to protect their interests and allowing outside fishing vessels to exploit Andhra waters.
State fisheries authorities have reportedly communicated the matter to officials in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as concerns grow that the dispute could disturb peace in nearly 162 coastal villages spread across the four districts.
Rajya Sabha member Beeda Mastan Rao has now proposed the procurement of high-speed mechanised boats for fishermen in Nellore district to improve their fishing capabilities and economic security. “Efforts are also being made to explore the possibility of procuring mechanised boats for local fishermen under existing government schemes so as to improve their economic prospects and strengthen coastal fishing infrastructure. The absence of larger mechanised boats along the Andhra Pradesh coastline has been one of the key reasons for frequent poaching by fishermen from neighbouring states. Such boats would help local fishermen venture deeper into the sea and remain there for longer durations, resulting in improved fish catch and better income opportunities,” Mastan Rao said.
He maintained that local fishermen facing severe economic hardship due to the frequent entry of mechanised boats. Fishermen from coastal mandals, complained that fishermen from neighbouring States use large mechanised vessels, causing depletion of marine resources.