Prabhakar appointed CMD of RINL

VISAKHAPATNAM: MNVS Prabhakar, currently serving as Executive Director at NMDC Steel Limited, has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity operating Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

An official order was issued by the Ministry of Steel on Friday confirming his appointment. He will hold the post until his superannuation on April 30, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The appointment follows recommendations made by the Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) of the Ministry of Steel during its meeting held in New Delhi on March 15.

The committee interviewed five senior executives from major public sector steel organisations before finalising its recommendation.

Prabhakar is presently serving as Executive Director and Head of Nagarnar Integrated Steel Plant under NMDC Steel Limited. Earlier, he worked as Chief General Manager (In-Charge, Services) at SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant. His professional experience includes blast furnace operations, supply chain management and decarbonisation initiatives in the steel sector.

Before the appointment, the additional charge of CMD, RINL, was being handled by SAIL Director (Mining) Manish Raj Gupta.The appointment comes at a time when RINL has been focusing on improving its financial position, operational efficiency and raw material security. During the financial year 2025-26, the steel plant recorded growth across major production and sales indicators compared to the previous fiscal.Hot metal production increased to 5.95 MT from 3.91 million tonnes in 2024-25, while liquid steel production rose to 5.69 MT from 3.75 MT.