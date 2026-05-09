Resolve grievances with human touch to win confidence of people, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that petitions and grievances are resolved promptly, combining technological integration with a human touch to win public confidence.

Addressing the second day of the 7th District Collectors’ Conference, he reviewed file clearance systems, grievance redressal, Data Lake, Aware, and WhatsApp governance, warning against negligence and stressing accountability and compassion.

He cited complaints that some collectors were allegedly taking petitions from citizens and discarding them in their cars, making it clear that such practices must stop and that credibility is built only by resolving grievances swiftly and transparently.

The Chief Minister appreciated the significant improvement in e-file clearance timelines, noting that average disposal time has reduced from nearly ten days to about two days over the past three months. He commended Chief Secretary Sai Prasad for clearing large volumes of files within ten hours and congratulated ministers, collectors, SPs, and secretaries for accelerating processes.

He directed officials to further increase speed, eliminate manual files, and ensure e-files are cleared within 24 hours, with performance monitoring continuing regularly.

Naidu emphasised that governance requires both efficiency and empathy, and that technology must be used to simplify administration without losing the human touch.

To strengthen the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), Naidu announced that a dedicated platform similar to Praja Darbar would soon be introduced, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s grievance redressal model. Public representatives and officials must jointly resolve complaints, including at the mandal level.