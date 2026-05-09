TTD imposes ban on three incense stick products

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has banned the production and sale of three incense stick products manufactured at its Sri Venkateswara Ghoshala Centre in Tirupati after laboratory tests confirmed the use of chemicals in these products in violation of the original agreement reached with the manufacturer.

The TTD had signed an MoU with Darshan International Pvt Ltd in September 2021 to produce incense sticks using flowers offered at the temples. The initiative was launched with much fanfare, promoting the concept of converting sacred flowers into incense in a traditional and chemical-free manner.

Seven premium products were introduced under the brand TTD Flora Bathi, including packs named Srishti, Tushti, Aakrushti, Drishti, Thandanana, Divya Paada, and Abhaya Hasta. The unit was producing nearly 3.5 lakh sticks per day in seven fragrances, sold initially at four counters in Tirumala.