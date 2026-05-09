TTD imposes ban on three incense stick products

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has banned the production and sale of three incense stick products manufactured at its Sri Venkateswara Ghoshala Centre in Tirupati after laboratory tests confirmed the use of chemicals in these products in violation of the original agreement reached with the manufacturer.
The TTD had signed an MoU with Darshan International Pvt Ltd in September 2021 to produce incense sticks using flowers offered at the temples. The initiative was launched with much fanfare, promoting the concept of converting sacred flowers into incense in a traditional and chemical-free manner.
Seven premium products were introduced under the brand TTD Flora Bathi, including packs named Srishti, Tushti, Aakrushti, Drishti, Thandanana, Divya Paada, and Abhaya Hasta. The unit was producing nearly 3.5 lakh sticks per day in seven fragrances, sold initially at four counters in Tirumala.
However, recent findings of the newly established Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) laboratory at Tirumala revealed that three premium products contained not recommended (harmful in the long run) chemicals, breaching the MoU terms. Two products — Drishti and Srishti — have already been stopped, and another product has now been banned from both production and sale.
Sources said the chemicals used are not recommended for long-term use, and the manufacturer contradicted the commitment to traditional production methods.
The TTD has indicated that the entire MoU may soon be withdrawn, with plans to invite renowned companies, including those willing to operate on a donation basis, to take up incense stick production. Officials revealed that nearly 50 companies have expressed interest in tie-up with the TTD to produce incense sticks.