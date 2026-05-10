Andhra Pradesh reports rise in juvenile crime cases: NCRB

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh recorded 726 cases of crimes committed by juveniles in 2024, registering an increase compared to 662 cases in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. However, the number remained lower than the 912 cases reported in 2022.
The NCRB report on “Crime Committed by Juveniles (IPC/BNS and SLL Crimes)” stated that the overall crime rate involving juveniles in Andhra Pradesh stood at 4.8 in 2024. The State’s child population, based on the 2011 Census, was estimated at 151.1 lakh.
The data showed that offences against property formed the largest category of crimes involving juveniles in the State during 2024.
A total of 325 property-related offences were reported, including 228 theft cases, 62 burglary cases, 14 robbery cases, 11 extortion cases, six snatching incidents, and four dacoity cases. The report highlighted several serious offences involving juveniles under the BNS and the IPC.
The State registered 24 murder cases involving juveniles in conflict with law during the year. In addition, 26 cases of attempt to murder and 108 cases related to causing hurt or grievous hurt were reported. The State recorded 16 cases of causing death by negligence, two of abetment of suicide, six cases of wrongful restraint or confinement, and eight kidnapping and abduction cases.
Overall, offences affecting the human body accounted for 190 cases in the State. The NCRB report further revealed that Andhra Pradesh recorded 66 offences against women and children involving juveniles in 2024. These included 29 rape cases registered under Sections 64 to 71 of the BNS/Section 376 IPC. Two cases of attempt to commit rape were reported.
Other offences included 10 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty, seven cases of sexual harassment, one case of assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman, three voyeurism cases, and five stalking cases.
The State also recorded one case related to insulting the modesty of a woman, two cases of cruelty by husband or relatives under Section 498-A IPC, two cases of kidnapping and abduction of women to compel marriage, and four cases related to procuration of children.
Apart from these, the report listed 15 cases of rash driving on public roads involving juveniles, one arson case, four criminal trespass cases, and one case each related to affray, forgery, cheating and fraud, and offences relating to documents and property marks.
A total of 621 cognizable IPC/BNS crimes involving juveniles in 2024. The report categorises juveniles in conflict with law as children alleged or found to have committed offences under various provisions of the BNS, IPC, and Special and Local Laws. The NCRB compiles crime statistics annually based on data submitted by States and Union Territories across the country.