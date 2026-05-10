Andhra Pradesh reports rise in juvenile crime cases: NCRB

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh recorded 726 cases of crimes committed by juveniles in 2024, registering an increase compared to 662 cases in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. However, the number remained lower than the 912 cases reported in 2022.

The NCRB report on “Crime Committed by Juveniles (IPC/BNS and SLL Crimes)” stated that the overall crime rate involving juveniles in Andhra Pradesh stood at 4.8 in 2024. The State’s child population, based on the 2011 Census, was estimated at 151.1 lakh.

The data showed that offences against property formed the largest category of crimes involving juveniles in the State during 2024.

A total of 325 property-related offences were reported, including 228 theft cases, 62 burglary cases, 14 robbery cases, 11 extortion cases, six snatching incidents, and four dacoity cases. The report highlighted several serious offences involving juveniles under the BNS and the IPC.

The State registered 24 murder cases involving juveniles in conflict with law during the year. In addition, 26 cases of attempt to murder and 108 cases related to causing hurt or grievous hurt were reported. The State recorded 16 cases of causing death by negligence, two of abetment of suicide, six cases of wrongful restraint or confinement, and eight kidnapping and abduction cases.