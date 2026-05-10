AP minister Anam inaugurates Rs 29 crore worth of projects at Dwaraka Tirumala temple

ELURU: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Saturday inaugurated various development works worth Rs 29 crore at the Dwaraka Tirumala temple to improve facilities for devotees.a

The minister inaugurated a modern queue complex, a spacious Anivitti Mandapam and the Rajagopuram of the Shiva temple built on the hill.

He first opened the modern queue complex constructed at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore and inspected the facilities arranged for devotees. Later, he inaugurated the Anivitti Mandapam built at a cost of Rs 12 crore and appreciated its sculptures and architectural design.

Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinadha Rao explained the temple surroundings, sub-temples and facilities being provided to devotees through a photo exhibition organised at the venue.

In view of the intense summer heat, the minister directed temple authorities to provide drinking water and buttermilk to devotees waiting in queue lines. He also instructed officials to set up a medical camp within the temple premises to provide immediate treatment in case of heat-related illnesses among devotees.

Later, Ramanarayana Reddy inaugurated the five-storey Rajagopuram constructed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore at the Shiva temple on the hill. Earlier in the day, the minister offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Dwaraka Tirumala temple. Temple priests welcomed him with ‘Poornakumbham’ and offered Vedic blessings.