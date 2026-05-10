Coalition rule restored public confidence: AP minister Sandhya Rani

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani has declared that Andhra Pradesh has moved from an era of fear and intimidation to one of confidence and growth under the Alliance government.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP central office on Saturday, she said the administration has restored public trust by ending the “politics of intimidation” that marked the previous regime.

Sandhya Rani highlighted the daily grievance programmes at the party office, which she described as a lifeline for citizens. While thousands of complaints were initially received, numbers are now declining as issues are resolved quickly.

By coordinating directly with Collectors and officials in front of complainants, the government is demonstrating transparency, she said, calling it a hallmark of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s governance. Turning to North Andhra, the Minister contrasted the past with the present.

She accused the YSRCP of prioritising personal gain, citing the destruction of Rushikonda and the spread of the ganja mafia.

“A few years ago, Vizag was becoming synonymous with ganja and land grabbing. Today, people associate it with global giants like Google and TCS,” she remarked. She credited IT Minister Nara Lokesh for bringing major investments, including the TCS facility and ArcelorMittal project in Anakapalli, which promise thousands of jobs.

Key achievements in the region include replacing ganja plantations in Araku and Paderu with coffee, dedicating the Bhogapuram International Airport to the nation in the name of Alluri Sitarama Raju, securing the long-awaited Railway Zone, funding irrigation projects like Sujala Sravanthi, and protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with central support.