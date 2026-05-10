Giant Trishul unveiled at Kailasagiri to boost Andhra tourism

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 65-foot-high Trident (Trishul) along with a Damarakam structure measuring 10 feet in height and 18 feet in width was inaugurated at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam on Saturday as part of efforts to promote tourism in North Andhra.

The structure was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas and Visakhapatnam MP Matukumilli Sribharat.

The Trishul was built at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 6 crore and took around eight months to complete. Considering the high wind intensity in the Kailasagiri region, the structure was designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour. Developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the installation was constructed near the iconic Shiva-Parvathi statues at Kailasagiri and is expected to attract tourists and visitors to the region.

A special pathway zone and visitor-friendly facilities were lso developed around the site. Visitors can view the landscape of Visakhapatnam city from the location.