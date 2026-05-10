Giant Trishul unveiled at Kailasagiri to boost Andhra tourism

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 65-foot-high Trident (Trishul) along with a Damarakam structure measuring 10 feet in height and 18 feet in width was inaugurated at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam on Saturday as part of efforts to promote tourism in North Andhra.
The structure was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas and Visakhapatnam MP Matukumilli Sribharat.
The Trishul was built at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 6 crore and took around eight months to complete. Considering the high wind intensity in the Kailasagiri region, the structure was designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour. Developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the installation was constructed near the iconic Shiva-Parvathi statues at Kailasagiri and is expected to attract tourists and visitors to the region.
A special pathway zone and visitor-friendly facilities were lso developed around the site. Visitors can view the landscape of Visakhapatnam city from the location.
Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was giving priority to tourism development to generate revenue and create employment opportunities. He said proposals had already been prepared to develop Kailasagiri into a tourism hub. He also congratulated VMRDA officials and staff involved in the installation of the structure.
Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat said the Trishul had been designed to be visible from different parts of the city and had been built to withstand strong winds. He said tourism in Visakhapatnam had witnessed steady growth in recent months, attracting visitors from different parts of India and abroad. He said plans were being prepared to develop Kailasagiri into a global tourism destination by integrating Kailasagiri, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary into a unified tourism hub.
He said the objective was to develop Visakhapatnam into a destination where tourists could spend four to five days experiencing tourism, spirituality and nature within a single ecosystem.