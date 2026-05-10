Kurnool tops AP in child marriages as complaints surge; officials intensify crackdown

KURNOOL: The rise in child marriages in Kurnool has become a serious concern for authorities with official data placing the district on top in the State in prevalence of the social evil.

According to Child Helpline 1098, 67 complaints related to child marriages were recorded between April 2025 and March 2026, while another 36 cases reported in just 37 days from April 1 to May 8 this year, underscoring the alarming trend. Officials suspect that many child marriages are being conducted secretly.

The district administration, police, women and child welfare, and education departments have intensified an awareness campaign and law enforcement measures to eradicate the social evil.

District Collector A Siri warned that village-level officials, including Panchayat Secretaries, VROs, and Anganwadi staff will be held accountable if child marriages occur in their jurisdictions.

She recalled averting a child marriage during her visit to Rachamarri village in Mantralayam mandal, and noted that 83 child marriages were prevented last year. Over 40 child marriages were foiled in the last three months.

The Collector directed officials to identify school dropouts and re-enrol them.

As part of measures to curb child marriages, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department has launched the Kishori Vikasam summer campaign (May 1 to June 9), aimed at the holistic development of adolescent girls.

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Director P Vijaya urged officials to conduct awareness programmes in every village secretariat, focusing on preventing child marriages, teenage pregnancies, sexual harassment and substance abuse, besides promoting hygiene, fitness, financial discipline, smartphone awareness, health, and legal literacy.