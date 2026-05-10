Kurnool tops AP in child marriages as complaints surge; officials intensify crackdown

KURNOOL: The rise in child marriages in Kurnool has become a serious concern for authorities with official data placing the district on top in the State in prevalence of the social evil.
According to Child Helpline 1098, 67 complaints related to child marriages were recorded between April 2025 and March 2026, while another 36 cases reported in just 37 days from April 1 to May 8 this year, underscoring the alarming trend. Officials suspect that many child marriages are being conducted secretly.
The district administration, police, women and child welfare, and education departments have intensified an awareness campaign and law enforcement measures to eradicate the social evil.
District Collector A Siri warned that village-level officials, including Panchayat Secretaries, VROs, and Anganwadi staff will be held accountable if child marriages occur in their jurisdictions.
She recalled averting a child marriage during her visit to Rachamarri village in Mantralayam mandal, and noted that 83 child marriages were prevented last year. Over 40 child marriages were foiled in the last three months.
The Collector directed officials to identify school dropouts and re-enrol them.
As part of measures to curb child marriages, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department has launched the Kishori Vikasam summer campaign (May 1 to June 9), aimed at the holistic development of adolescent girls.
Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Director P Vijaya urged officials to conduct awareness programmes in every village secretariat, focusing on preventing child marriages, teenage pregnancies, sexual harassment and substance abuse, besides promoting hygiene, fitness, financial discipline, smartphone awareness, health, and legal literacy.
SP warns of slapping POCSO cases on performers of child marriages
Authorities averted three child marriages in Kotakonda and another three in Pandavagallu on the same day recently. At least five more child marriages were prevented in different parts of Kurnool in recent weeks by District Child Protection Officer T Sharada, ICDS staff, Child Helpline personnel, and police. Even Kurnool City witnessed two child marriages last week. Most of the girls involved were between 14 and 17 years of age.
District SP Vikrant Patil warned that cases will be registered against performers of child marriages under the Prohaibition of Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act. The District Legal Services Authority, led by Secretary B Leela Venkata Seshadri, along with police and other stakeholders, is conducting regular awareness programmes to educate communities.
Officials urged parents to prioritise girls’ education and report suspicious incidents immediately. They acknowledged that social and economic pressures continue to drive underage marriages despite strict laws fixing the legal marriage age at 18 for girls and 21 for boys. Authorities now hope that sustained awareness, community participation, and stringent legal action will help eradicate the social evil in the district.