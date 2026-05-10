Palnadu tops Andhra in recovering lost mobile phones; NTR stands second

VIJAYAWADA: Palnadu district emerged as the top performer in Andhra Pradesh in recovering lost and stolen mobile phones, securing the highest CEIR score in the state for 2025-26.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, honoured Palnadu, NTR, and Eluru districts with CEIR Awards during a programme held at the AP Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri.

The awards were presented by Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Ialong with Hemanth Ratwe, ITS, DDG (Security), AP LSA. Palnadu SP B Krishna Rao, Vijayawada Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, and Eluru SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore, received the “Best Recovery Awards” for outstanding efforts in tracing lost mobile phones and returning them to their owners.

The rankings were based on the performance analysis of the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) system for the financial year 2025-26. Palnadu district achieved the first rank with a recovery score of 69.75 and recovered 4,303 mobile phones.

NTR district secured second place with a score of 64 by recovering 2,929 phones, while Eluru district stood third with a score of 62.18 after recovering 2,796 phones.