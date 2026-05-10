‘Tipu Sultan circle’ naming row sparks violence in AP's Kadapa

KADAPA: Several persons, including Taluka CI Narasimha Raju, sustained injuries after members of two communities allegedly pelted stones at each other in the Almaspet area of Kadapa city on Saturday, forcing police to conduct a lathi-charge to restore order.

Police said members of Hindu and Muslim groups gathered near a traffic circle in Almaspet and raised slogans against each other for several hours. As tension escalated in Almaspet, Kadapa police conducted a lathi-charge after members of two communities allegedly began pelting stones at each other.

The CI sustained head injuries in the violence and police shifted him to hospital. Several constables and members of both groups also suffered injuries. The clashes damaged police vehicles, while stones and water bottles littered roads.

According to local sources, the dispute began over the naming of a newly modernised traffic circle. Muslim groups demanded that authorities name the junction “Tipu Sultan Circle”.

During the Assembly election campaign, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced the same, and the YSRCP-led civic body passed a resolution supporting proposal.

However, municipal authorities never notified the name. BJP, RSS and VHP leaders opposed the proposal, intensifying tensions ahead of Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations. Hindu organisations later objected after unidentified persons allegedly pasted stickers on flex referring to junction as ‘Hanuman Circle.’