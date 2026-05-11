Akshara Andhra programme to cover 77,501 non-literates

GUNTUR: The district administration has set a target of 77,501 learners under the Ullas Akshara Andhra literacy programme for the current year, District Collector CM Sai Kanth Varma announced.

He said the state government is implementing the initiative on a large scale during 2026–27, with the broader aim of achieving 100 per cent adult literacy across Andhra Pradesh by 2029. For this year alone, the government has fixed a target of making 25 lakh people literate.

As part of the programme, a 100-hour curriculum will be conducted using audio-visual content, classroom sessions, and practice exercises. Classes will be held daily from 5 pm to 7 pm at local Anganwadi centres. Basic learning materials, practice sheets will be distributed, along with 48 types of digital videos.