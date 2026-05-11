Akshara Andhra programme to cover 77,501 non-literates

GUNTUR: The district administration has set a target of 77,501 learners under the Ullas Akshara Andhra literacy programme for the current year, District Collector CM Sai Kanth Varma announced.
He said the state government is implementing the initiative on a large scale during 2026–27, with the broader aim of achieving 100 per cent adult literacy across Andhra Pradesh by 2029. For this year alone, the government has fixed a target of making 25 lakh people literate.
As part of the programme, a 100-hour curriculum will be conducted using audio-visual content, classroom sessions, and practice exercises. Classes will be held daily from 5 pm to 7 pm at local Anganwadi centres. Basic learning materials, practice sheets will be distributed, along with 48 types of digital videos.
The Foundation Letters and Numeracy Course (FLNC) will be introduced to strengthen skills. Varma said DWCRA groups and labour associations will play a key role, while DRDA, MEPMA, SGSW, and Panchayati Raj–Rural Development departments will coordinate efforts.
Committees at the district, mandal, and municipal levels will oversee implementation, and awareness drives will be conducted in every household. Village-level assessment tests are scheduled for March 2027.
Classes will run from July 21 this year until March 15 next year. Identification and registration of learners and instructors will be completed by June 30, followed by training programmes up to July 20.
The Collector noted that last year’s literacy drive was successfully implemented in the district, and this year’s plan is being prepared with the same spirit to ensure effective monitoring and execution.