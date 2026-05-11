AP recorded 8.4% dip in crime cases in 2024: NCRB

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh recorded a decline in overall crime cases in 2024, according to the Crime in India 2024 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The State registered 1,68,788 IPC/BNS and Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes in 2024, compared to 1,84,293 cases in 2023, and 1,95,284 cases in 2022, reflecting an 8.4% drop over the previous year.

The report stated that AP’s crime rate stood at 316.1 cases per one lakh population in 2024, lower than the national average of 418.9. The State’s mid-year projected population for 2024 was estimated at 534 lakh. The chargesheeting rate in AP stood at 90.7%.

At the national level, India recorded 58.85 lakh crimes in 2024, down from 62.41 lakh cases in 2023, marking a decline of 5.7%.

The NCRB report also highlighted trends related to human trafficking. AP ranked third in the country in the number of human trafficking cases registered through Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs). Telangana reported the highest number of 423 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 337 and AP with 159 cases. AP had registered 163 human trafficking cases in 2022 and 120 in 2023 before the figure rose to 159 in 2024.