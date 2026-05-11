AP records sharp rise in school enrolment, dropout concerns remain

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a national benchmark for expanding educational access, marking a transformative decade of growth in student retention.

According to the 2026 NITI Aayog report ‘School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement’, released recently, the State’s transition rate from primary to upper-primary levels surged from a baseline of 52.7% in 2014–15 to 94.2% in 2024-25.

This momentum is further reflected in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for upper-primary schooling, which climbed from 81.36% to 101.0%, signaling that the State has effectively achieved universal enrolment for the middle school years.

Analysts note, however, that the 2014-15 baseline should be viewed as a ‘post-bifurcation’ marker, as administrative realignments during that period created visible data anomalies across the region.

Despite these access-led victories, the report identifies a significant ‘secondary attrition’ challenge that threatens to stall human capital development. As students progress toward higher grades, Andhra Pradesh faces a secondary school dropout rate of 15.5%.

NITI Aayog points to institutional fragmentation as a primary driver of this trend. With 38,212 standalone primary schools compared to just 557 institutions offering a continuous Grade 1-12 pathway, students frequently exit the system during the logistical hurdles of moving between different school stages.