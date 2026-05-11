AP stands 2nd in country with five Panchayat Awards

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has secured five National Panchayat Awards-2025 announced by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, emerging as one of the top-performing states in the country. Along with Odisha, the state stood second after Karnataka in the total number of awards won this year.

In the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar category, Kuppam Block Panchayat in Chittoor district was adjudged the third-best Block Panchayat in the country and received Rs 1.5 crore. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, four Gram Panchayats from Andhra Pradesh were honoured across key development categories.

Srungavaram Gram Panchayat in Nathavaram mandal of Visakhapatnam district achieved the first rank nationally in the ‘Panchayat with Good Governance’ category and was awarded Rs 1 crore. Bokkasam Palem Gram Panchayat in Srikalahasti mandal of Tirupati district also secured the first rank in the ‘Women-Friendly Panchayat’ category, receiving Rs 1 crore.

Chemmullapalli Panchayat in Khajipet mandal of YSR district secured the second rank in the ‘Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods Panchayat” category and received Rs 75 lakh.