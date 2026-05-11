Apollo–Leicester Education Summit focuses on AI-driven global careers

VIJAYAWADA: The second edition of the Apollo–Leicester Education Summit 2026 was held in Vijayawada on Sunday, jointly organised by Chittoor-based Apollo University and the University of Leicester, UK.

The summit brought together diplomats, academic leaders, and industry experts to guide parents and students completing Intermediate education on international opportunities and careers in the age of artificial intelligence. Discussions focused on how students can prepare for rapidly evolving industries and employer expectations by 2030 and beyond.

Keynote speaker Prof Daniel Ladley, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the University of Leicester School of Business, stressed the importance of globally relevant, employability-focused education. He said curricula must integrate AI and practical learning, noting that business programmes should include at least 100 hours of work-related experience.