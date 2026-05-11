Calm returns after Kadapa clashes in AP

KADAPA: Tension eased in the Almaspet area of Kadapa city on Sunday, a day after clashes erupted between two groups over the naming of a circle in the locality, leading to stone-pelting incidents and injuries to police personnel as well as members of both groups.
Heavy police deployment continued in the sensitive area, with authorities stationing ‘Netra’ surveillance vehicles and ‘Vajra’ anti-riot vehicles to maintain law and order. Senior district officials, including District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri, Superintendent of Police Shelkhe Nachiket Vishwanath and Joint Collector Dr Nidhi Meena, visited the spot on Saturday night and reviewed the situation to ensure that no further untoward incidents occur.
The district administration also convened a peace committee meeting at the Collectorate, appealing to leaders of all communities and political groups to cooperate in maintaining communal harmony and peace in Kadapa city.
As a precautionary measure, APSRTC buses were diverted away from the Almaspet route on Sunday. Buses were rerouted from the Second Gandhi Bomma junction through the built-up area to their respective destinations.
However, other private vehicles were allowed to pass through Almaspet under police monitoring.
Meanwhile, organisers of the proposed Hanuman bike rally, which was scheduled to be held under the aegis of Hindu Chaitanya Vedika in connection with Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, announced that the event had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The rally is now scheduled to be held on May 12.
Former deputy chief minister Basha visited youths and their family members who were detained in connection with the clashes and lodged at Chintakommadinne, RIMS, Chinna Chowk and One Town police stations.
He alleged that police had detained some people who were not connected to the incident.
Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Koya Praveen visited the Almaspet Circle on Sunday along with Kadapa SP Shelkhe Nachiket Vishwanath and inspected the site of the violence. Addressing the media later, the DIG said the clash began as a ‘minor incident’ between two groups but unexpectedly escalated into stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to several police personnel. He said some individuals involved in the attacks had been taken into custody, while others were absconding and search operations were underway to apprehend them.
The DIG also confirmed that a police flag march had been conducted in the area under the leadership of the district SP to reassure residents and maintain peace.
Emphasising communal harmony, Dr Koya Praveen said India has a unique history of respecting all religions equally. He noted that just as Hindus hold deep religious sentiments, Muslims too attach equal importance to their faith and traditions.
The DIG reiterated that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code remains in force in the area. He warned that rallies and gatherings of more than four persons are prohibited and said the law empowers police to disperse unlawful assemblies.
Meanwhile, BJP district president J Venkata Subba Reddy alleged that he and senior BJP State leader BV Chalapathi were ‘illegally detained’ by police late on Saturday night in connection with the Almaspet incident.
Speaking to reporters after being released from Kamalapuram police station on Sunday morning, he claimed police had seized their mobile phones during the detention.
The BJP leaders stated that names or statues of personalities who, according to them, do not respect Indian culture and traditions should not be approved.