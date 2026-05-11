Calm returns after Kadapa clashes in AP

KADAPA: Tension eased in the Almaspet area of Kadapa city on Sunday, a day after clashes erupted between two groups over the naming of a circle in the locality, leading to stone-pelting incidents and injuries to police personnel as well as members of both groups.

Heavy police deployment continued in the sensitive area, with authorities stationing ‘Netra’ surveillance vehicles and ‘Vajra’ anti-riot vehicles to maintain law and order. Senior district officials, including District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri, Superintendent of Police Shelkhe Nachiket Vishwanath and Joint Collector Dr Nidhi Meena, visited the spot on Saturday night and reviewed the situation to ensure that no further untoward incidents occur.

The district administration also convened a peace committee meeting at the Collectorate, appealing to leaders of all communities and political groups to cooperate in maintaining communal harmony and peace in Kadapa city.

As a precautionary measure, APSRTC buses were diverted away from the Almaspet route on Sunday. Buses were rerouted from the Second Gandhi Bomma junction through the built-up area to their respective destinations.

However, other private vehicles were allowed to pass through Almaspet under police monitoring.

Meanwhile, organisers of the proposed Hanuman bike rally, which was scheduled to be held under the aegis of Hindu Chaitanya Vedika in connection with Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, announced that the event had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The rally is now scheduled to be held on May 12.

Former deputy chief minister Basha visited youths and their family members who were detained in connection with the clashes and lodged at Chintakommadinne, RIMS, Chinna Chowk and One Town police stations.