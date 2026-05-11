Census data confidential, says Guntur Collector

GUNTUR: District Collector and Principal Census Officer CM Sai Kanth Varma has urged residents not to believe rumours or misconceptions about Census 2027, stressing that the exercise is for welfare planning and statistical purposes. He assured that all personal information collected will remain confidential under the Census Act.

The census is being conducted in two phases, with house listing and housing data collection underway from May 1 to 30 across all constituencies. Details sought include household information, amenities such as LPG, electricity, appliances, vehicles, mobile phones, internet access, and contact numbers.

Officials clarified that enumerators will never request OTPs, Aadhaar, PAN, bank details, ATM, UPI, or passwords. Citizens are advised to verify enumerators’ official ID cards before sharing information.

In Guntur district, 3,806 enumeration blocks have been set up—1,924 rural and 1,882 urban. A total of 4,046 enumerators, including reserve staff, and 720 supervisors are engaged, with most drawn from the SGSW department and others from clerical cadres.

Varma emphasised that census data will not be used for taxation, property verification, police investigations, or cancellation of welfare schemes. Instead, accurate figures will help plan education, health care, housing, infrastructure, and welfare programmes. He appealed to residents to provide correct information to ensure development planning.