Modi visits houses of Naidu, Pawan in Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hyderabad visit on Sunday carried both political and personal significance as he met Andhra Pradesh’s top leadership.

Modi first called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence to enquire about his health following recent surgery and wished him a speedy recovery.

Later, he proceeded to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Naidu, his son and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and other family members.

The Prime Minister spent nearly an hour with the Naidu family, sharing tea and traditional Andhra delicacies.

As a mark of respect, the family presented Modi with a specially woven Venkatagiri Jamdani portrait of Lord Venkateswara, symbolising Andhra Pradesh’s spiritual and handloom heritage.

The Prime Minister’s interaction with Lokesh was marked by warmth, continuing a bond that has grown beyond politics into a familial association.