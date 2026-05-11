Modi visits houses of Naidu, Pawan in Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hyderabad visit on Sunday carried both political and personal significance as he met Andhra Pradesh’s top leadership.
Modi first called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence to enquire about his health following recent surgery and wished him a speedy recovery.
Later, he proceeded to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Naidu, his son and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and other family members.
The Prime Minister spent nearly an hour with the Naidu family, sharing tea and traditional Andhra delicacies.
As a mark of respect, the family presented Modi with a specially woven Venkatagiri Jamdani portrait of Lord Venkateswara, symbolising Andhra Pradesh’s spiritual and handloom heritage.
The Prime Minister’s interaction with Lokesh was marked by warmth, continuing a bond that has grown beyond politics into a familial association.
Political circles noted that the extended meeting reflected the enduring ‘NaMo-Nara bond’, which has evolved from alliance into personal camaraderie. Following the meetings, Modi shared photographs on his official X account.
In one post, Modi wrote that he was “pleased to meet Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Garu” and prayed for his good health and long life.
In another, he said he was “happy to meet Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Garu” and extended best wishes for the State’s progress.
Naidu responded on X by expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s visit, calling the meeting cordial and encouraging.
Pawan Kalyan too posted his appreciation, describing Modi’s gesture as deeply reassuring and strengthening his resolve to serve people.
Lokesh, in his post, termed it a “great privilege” to welcome Modi to their home, noting that three generations of his family were blessed by the Prime Minister’s affection.
The back-to-back visits and rare gestures of respect are being widely discussed as a symbol of goodwill and solidarity, underscoring Modi’s outreach to Andhra Pradesh’s leadership and the strengthening of ties that go beyond politics into personal trust and family bonding.