Naidu’s Delhi visit on May 11, Lokesh heads for Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit New Delhi on Monday for a series of high-level meetings. According to the official schedule, he will depart from Hyderabad in the morning and reach Delhi by 11.30 am, where he is slated to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Later, he will hold discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on issues related to Central projects and funding for Andhra Pradesh.

At 3 pm, representatives of the World Bank will call on the Chief Minister to review ongoing development initiatives. By 4 pm, Naidu will attend the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Business Summit at Hotel Taj Palace.

In the evening, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman S Mahendra Dev, along with members of NITI Aayog. The Chief Minister will stay overnight in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh will be on an official visit to Singapore on Monday, May 11. His itinerary includes participation in the Joint Implementation Steering Committee meeting at the NTI office from 10 am to 11.30 am.

In the afternoon, he will meet the CEO of the Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC), CF Vol, at Suntec City between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm, followed by a meeting with DP Architects from 2.30 pm to 3 pm.

Both leaders are expected to focus on strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s development agenda through international cooperation and Centre’s support.