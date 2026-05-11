Rs 14.07 crore sanctioned for tank repairs in Prakasam

ONGOLE: The state government has sanctioned Rs 14.07 crore for repair and development works of 162 village tanks and related canals in the Prakasam district.

Of the total, Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for minor irrigation tank repairs and development in Haajeepuram village of HM Padu mandal. The remaining tanks will each receive about Rs 10 lakh.

The State Special Chief Secretary recently issued orders in this regard. According to guidelines, projects estimated below Rs 10 lakh will be awarded on a nomination basis through local Irrigation Water Societies. Works valued above Rs 10 lakh will be taken up through short-term tenders. Farmers welcomed the move but said the funds were inadequate.

“During the previous YSRCP rule, no one bothered about tank repairs. Many bunds were breached in the rains and cyclones, leaving tanks empty. Now, we are happy the coalition government has noticed the poor condition of village water resources and sanctioned Rs 14.07 crore. But it is not sufficient, and we request more funds,” Srinivasa Rao, a farmer from Chimakurthy mandal, told TNIE.