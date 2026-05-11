Srisailam temple EO cautions pilgrims against cyber fraudsters

KURNOOL: Following repeated problems caused by fake websites targeting pilgrims, the authorities of Srisailam Temple have lodged a complaint with the police against cyber fraudsters who have been cheating unsuspecting devotees through bogus online booking portals.

The police have launched an inquiry into the matter and are working to trace those behind the fraudulent operations. Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao has issued a public alert urging devotees to avoid private websites and use only the temple’s official online platforms for accommodation and darshan bookings. The latest incident involved a group of devotees from Delhi who arrived in Srisailam on a sacred pilgrimage via Hyderabad, only to discover that they had been cheated through a fake online booking portal.

The devotees were left stranded without accommodation after learning that the rooms they believed they had reserved at Mallikarjuna Sadan never existed in the official records.

One of the victims, Anand Kumar explained about fraudsters that he had booked nine AC rooms for his family members and relatives and paid Rs 15,000 through a UPI transaction. However, the group realised they had been deceived only after reaching Srisailam.

According to him, the staff at Mallikarjuna Sadan informed them that no rooms had been reserved under their names.

After the issue came to the notice of temple authorities, the EO intervened and arranged free accommodation and darshan facilities for the affected devotees from Delhi.