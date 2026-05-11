Srisailam temple EO cautions pilgrims against cyber fraudsters

KURNOOL: Following repeated problems caused by fake websites targeting pilgrims, the authorities of Srisailam Temple have lodged a complaint with the police against cyber fraudsters who have been cheating unsuspecting devotees through bogus online booking portals.
The police have launched an inquiry into the matter and are working to trace those behind the fraudulent operations. Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao has issued a public alert urging devotees to avoid private websites and use only the temple’s official online platforms for accommodation and darshan bookings. The latest incident involved a group of devotees from Delhi who arrived in Srisailam on a sacred pilgrimage via Hyderabad, only to discover that they had been cheated through a fake online booking portal.
The devotees were left stranded without accommodation after learning that the rooms they believed they had reserved at Mallikarjuna Sadan never existed in the official records.
One of the victims, Anand Kumar explained about fraudsters that he had booked nine AC rooms for his family members and relatives and paid Rs 15,000 through a UPI transaction. However, the group realised they had been deceived only after reaching Srisailam.
According to him, the staff at Mallikarjuna Sadan informed them that no rooms had been reserved under their names.
After the issue came to the notice of temple authorities, the EO intervened and arranged free accommodation and darshan facilities for the affected devotees from Delhi.
The temple executive officer said cyber criminals have been creating fake websites by copying the temple’s name and services, misleading pilgrims into making payments for accommodation, tickets, and special darshan services.
An official stated that at least three similar cases had already been registered against cyber fraudsters in recent months.
The EO cautioned devotees to make all bookings only through the official temple websites - www.srisailadevasthanam.org and www.aptemples.ap.gov.in. The fraudulent websites have been copying the names of the temple and services offered by Srisailam, fooling devotees into believing they are legitimate.
He also advised devotees to verify bookings through temple helpline numbers 8333901351, 8333901352, and 8333901353, and encouraged pilgrims to use WhatsApp Governance services for genuine information.
The EO urged pilgrims to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudulent online schemes during their spiritual journey to Srisailam. He further said kiosk machines have been set up at eight locations within the temple premises to book online registrations directly themselves by the devotees. He added that similar facilities would soon be installed at another 12 locations.