TDP keen to tighten grip on Nellore

NELLORE: The TDP’s decision to hold its prestigious annual conclave Mahanadu in Nellore district for the first time reflects its growing confidence on a region once considered politically inaccessible to it.

Choosing Nellore for Mahanadu is being seen as a strong political message from the ruling party, particularly after its sweeping victory in the 2024 elections in a region long considered a fortress of the Congress and later the YSRCP.

The three-day conclave will be held at IFFCO SEZ in Racharlapadu village of Kovur Assembly constituency from May 27 to 29. Political observers view the decision as part of the TDP’s broader strategy to consolidate its growing influence in Rayalaseema and Nellore regions, which traditionally remained outside the party’s stronghold for decades.

Significantly, the TDP organised Mahanadu in Kadapa district last year, which was once regarded as an impregnable bastion of the YSRCP.