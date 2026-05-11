TDP keen to tighten grip on Nellore

NELLORE: The TDP’s decision to hold its prestigious annual conclave Mahanadu in Nellore district for the first time reflects its growing confidence on a region once considered politically inaccessible to it.
Choosing Nellore for Mahanadu is being seen as a strong political message from the ruling party, particularly after its sweeping victory in the 2024 elections in a region long considered a fortress of the Congress and later the YSRCP.
The three-day conclave will be held at IFFCO SEZ in Racharlapadu village of Kovur Assembly constituency from May 27 to 29. Political observers view the decision as part of the TDP’s broader strategy to consolidate its growing influence in Rayalaseema and Nellore regions, which traditionally remained outside the party’s stronghold for decades.
Significantly, the TDP organised Mahanadu in Kadapa district last year, which was once regarded as an impregnable bastion of the YSRCP.
Nellore gears up for politically significant Mahanadu conclave
Nellore has witnessed a dramatic political transformation over the years. The Congress dominated the district politics from 1955 and retained majority of Assembly segments in almost every election till 1989, barring the 1967 polls. The district earlier had 11 Assembly constituencies before the number came down to 10 following the 2009 reorganisation.The TDP first made significant inroads into the district in the 1994 and 1999 elections by securing a majority of seats. However, the political equations changed again in subsequent years before the TDP-led NDA alliance scripted a historic victory in the 2024 elections by winning all 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, effectively dismantling the YSRCP’s dominance.
The selection of Kovur constituency for holding the conclave is also being attributed to the efforts of Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Prashanthi Reddy, who reportedly pushed for organising the event in the constituency.
Prashanthi Reddy described the conduct of Mahanadu as a matter of pride for Nellore and local TDP workers. “The TDP leadership is determined to make the conclave a historic event in Nellore’s political history. This is a proud moment for the TDP rank and file of Nellore as Mahanadu is being held here for the first time since the party’s inception. We are making elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of Mahanadu,” she said.
The conclave assumes additional political significance as it will be the first major party event after HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh took charge as the TDP national working president. Senior leaders are expected to deliberate on the party’s future political roadmap, governance priorities and organisational strengthening at Mahanadu.
A committee comprising Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana, MP Prabhakar Reddy, TDP district president and MLC Beeda Ravichandra, along with MLAs, including Prashanthi Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, party spokesperson K Giridhar Reddy, has been continuously monitoring the arrangements for Mahanadu. “Mahanadu will be made a grand success through collective effort and coordination. The three-day event is expected to witness the participation of five lakh delegates and party workers,” Narayana said.