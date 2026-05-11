Tribal homestay clusters to come up in AP's ASR

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Alluri Sitarama Raju district administration has directed officials to expedite the identification of clusters for the proposed ‘Tribal Homestay’ scheme to be implemented in tribal areas under the centrally sponsored Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) programme.

Joint Collector Tirumani Sripooja, during a review meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall, instructed Mandal Tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) to complete the identification process by May 13 and submit detailed action plans to the district administration.

The scheme is being implemented under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) with the objective of promoting economic self-reliance among tribal women and youth while showcasing tribal culture and lifestyle through tourism-based livelihood opportunities.

Officials were asked to identify three major clusters for the pilot phase of the programme. Lambasingi in Chintapalli mandal has been identified as one cluster, while two additional clusters are to be selected in Araku and Dumbriguda mandals. The scheme will also cover tribal habitations in Ananthagiri mandal.