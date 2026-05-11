Tribal homestay clusters to come up in AP's ASR

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Alluri Sitarama Raju district administration has directed officials to expedite the identification of clusters for the proposed ‘Tribal Homestay’ scheme to be implemented in tribal areas under the centrally sponsored Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) programme.
Joint Collector Tirumani Sripooja, during a review meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall, instructed Mandal Tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) to complete the identification process by May 13 and submit detailed action plans to the district administration.
The scheme is being implemented under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) with the objective of promoting economic self-reliance among tribal women and youth while showcasing tribal culture and lifestyle through tourism-based livelihood opportunities.
Officials were asked to identify three major clusters for the pilot phase of the programme. Lambasingi in Chintapalli mandal has been identified as one cluster, while two additional clusters are to be selected in Araku and Dumbriguda mandals. The scheme will also cover tribal habitations in Ananthagiri mandal.
The Joint Collector directed officials to conduct field-level inspections before finalising the clusters, taking into consideration tourism potential, infrastructure facilities, security, accessibility and local attractions.
She stated that unemployed tribal youth and women from the selected villages would be encouraged to participate in the programme by offering accommodation facilities to tourists in their own homes.
Applications are currently being invited from eligible candidates.
Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided for construction of new rooms, Rs 3 lakh for renovation and repair of existing houses, and Rs 5 lakh for the development of community-based tourism infrastructure. The programme is fully funded by the Central government.
ITDA Project Officer Aditya Verma, District Tourism Officer Das, and officials from Chintapalli, Hukumpeta, Dumbriguda, Araku and Ananthagiri mandals attended the meeting.