'Amaravati' will emerge as a model project in India: Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said the proposed Integrated Township in Amaravati, inspired by Singapore’s Punggol district, would emerge as a model urban development project not only for Andhra Pradesh but for the entire country.

As part of his visit to Singapore on Monday, Lokesh held discussions with representatives of the Joint Implementation Steering Committee (JISC) under Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry regarding key collaborative projects between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore.

The Minister said the Andhra Pradesh government aims to develop the Amaravati Economic Region into a world-class economic hub with Singapore’s support.

He noted that a Request for Proposal (RFP) has already been issued inviting interested partners for the project.

“Amaravati now has national legal recognition, which will enhance investor confidence in the region,” Lokesh said, while urging the Joint Implementation Working Committee (JIWC) to expedite procedures and facilitate support from the World Bank for the township project. The Minister said Andhra Pradesh is exploring opportunities to strengthen trade connectivity with Southeast Asia and East Asia through Singapore.