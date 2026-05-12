'Amaravati' will emerge as a model project in India: Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said the proposed Integrated Township in Amaravati, inspired by Singapore’s Punggol district, would emerge as a model urban development project not only for Andhra Pradesh but for the entire country.
As part of his visit to Singapore on Monday, Lokesh held discussions with representatives of the Joint Implementation Steering Committee (JISC) under Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry regarding key collaborative projects between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore.
The Minister said the Andhra Pradesh government aims to develop the Amaravati Economic Region into a world-class economic hub with Singapore’s support.
He noted that a Request for Proposal (RFP) has already been issued inviting interested partners for the project.
“Amaravati now has national legal recognition, which will enhance investor confidence in the region,” Lokesh said, while urging the Joint Implementation Working Committee (JIWC) to expedite procedures and facilitate support from the World Bank for the township project. The Minister said Andhra Pradesh is exploring opportunities to strengthen trade connectivity with Southeast Asia and East Asia through Singapore.
He also stated that the State aspires to become a global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination on the lines of Singapore. As part of the visit, Lokesh toured Suntec City and met DP Urban Architect Director Anandan Karunakaran.
He said the State government is preparing a dedicated MICE policy and plans to establish special bureaus in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati to provide single-window clearances for international event organisers.
The Minister also reviewed progress on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Andhra Pradesh and Singapore governments last November covering Integrated Model Township development, the Amaravati Economic Region, and digital transformation initiatives.
Lokesh said monthly consultations are being held to implement the MoU.