Andhra CM Naidu calls for integrated skill strategy, focus on research for industries

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that governments, industries and educational institutions must work together to build a strong ecosystem.
He emphasized that educational institutions should produce skilled professionals and innovators required by industries, while governments focus on bringing investments.
Calling for India to emerge as a global leader in technology, he stressed the importance of improving employability and transforming it into a national mission.
He cautioned that industries cannot afford to spend months retraining graduates and advocated an integrated strategy focusing on research, skill development, startups, manufacturing, governance and innovation.
Delivering a keynote address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit in New Delhi on Monday, the Chief Minister stated that the state is able to attract large-scale investment through investor-friendly policies.
Inviting industrialists to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, he said, “Seeing is Believing - visit Andhra Pradesh, understand the ecosystem and then invest.”
He said AP attracted nearly 25 per cent of the foreign investments, highlighting that the state secured Rs 23 lakh crore worth of investments over the last 23 months, which are expected to generate employment opportunities for 24 lakh people.
Emphasising future-readiness, the CM said Andhra Pradesh is establishing a Quantum Computing Centre in partnership with global technology firms such as IBM, TCS and L&T, based on projected future technological demands. The Chief Minister welcomed CII’s proposal to establish a Global Leadership Centre in Amaravati.
He also noted that Andhra Pradesh has introduced multiple sector-specific policies to attract investments in clean energy, electronics, drones, aerospace, defence and emerging industries, adding that this is the right time to invest in Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu said that India’s economic reforms have opened up unprecedented opportunities and reaffirmed that national and state interests remain his core agenda. He stressed the importance of global talent in achieving India’s long-term development goals.
Citing examples of development in states like West Bengal in earlier decades, he observed that reform-oriented leadership is essential for sustained growth.
He said the government is advancing with a model focused on “Speed of Doing Business” and “Speed of Delivering Governance.” He added that Amaravati is being developed as a technology-integrated capital city.
Naidu expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reform-driven leadership, India is poised to achieve global prominence.