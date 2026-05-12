Andhra CM Naidu unveils deep-tech skilling initiative on Tech Day

VIJAYAWADA: Extending National Technology Day greetings to scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and young minds shaping the future of India through technology and innovation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that this day celebrates India’s scientific achievements and commemorates the success of Pokhran, which demonstrated the strength of the nation, capability, and confidence in its own talent and institutions.

“It reminds us that sustained progress is built through investment in knowledge, research, innovation, and human capital. AP is committed to advancing this vision by nurturing a culture of innovation and building a strong ecosystem for future technologies,” Naidu posted on ‘X’ on Monday.

“Today, I am delighted to announce a large-scale statewide deep-tech skilling initiative in collaboration with IBM SkillsBuild, APSCHE, APSSDC, and Amaravati Quantum Valley. Covering Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Entrepreneurship, this initiative aims to reach 2 lakh learners in 2026-27 and scale to 10 lakh learners over five years through digital learning platforms, industry-linked training, and globally recognised credentials,” Naidu mentioned in the post.