Andhra CM Naidu unveils deep-tech skilling initiative on Tech Day

VIJAYAWADA: Extending National Technology Day greetings to scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and young minds shaping the future of India through technology and innovation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that this day celebrates India’s scientific achievements and commemorates the success of Pokhran, which demonstrated the strength of the nation, capability, and confidence in its own talent and institutions.
“It reminds us that sustained progress is built through investment in knowledge, research, innovation, and human capital. AP is committed to advancing this vision by nurturing a culture of innovation and building a strong ecosystem for future technologies,” Naidu posted on ‘X’ on Monday.
“Today, I am delighted to announce a large-scale statewide deep-tech skilling initiative in collaboration with IBM SkillsBuild, APSCHE, APSSDC, and Amaravati Quantum Valley. Covering Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Entrepreneurship, this initiative aims to reach 2 lakh learners in 2026-27 and scale to 10 lakh learners over five years through digital learning platforms, industry-linked training, and globally recognised credentials,” Naidu mentioned in the post.
He further said that the proposed NIELIT Innovation & Skilling Centre at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, will focus on Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Communication, and Semiconductor technologies. The Centre is planned to begin operations from this academic year itself, empowering thousands of students, researchers, and innovators with world-class infrastructure, advanced laboratories, and industry-driven learning opportunities.
“On this National Technology Day, Andhra Pradesh also proudly celebrates our students for securing 4 Gold Medals and 14 Silver Medals in the prestigious NPTEL national examinations. These achievements reflect the talent, hard work, and growing technology ecosystem of our state. I encourage more students across AP to participate in advanced learning platforms, emerging technology programmes, and national-level competitions as we continue building a future-ready state under our Quantum Valley vision,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.