Andhra CM Naidu urges Union govt to clear pending funds for state

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to release pending funds under central schemes and fulfil earlier commitments to the State.

During his Delhi visit on Monday, Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, pressing for financial support to expedite key projects and address bifurcation- related issues.

In his meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister sought allocations beyond the current Union Budget to assist development of Andhra Pradesh.

Later, in discussions with Patil, Naidu highlighted the urgency of completing the Polavaram Project before the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.

He noted that construction of the diaphragm wall was completed in April 2026 and that crucial works on Gap-1 and Gap-2 of the Earth-cum-Rock Fill Dam were progressing swiftly.

He requested withdrawal of the 2011 ‘stop work order’ to ensure uninterrupted progress and sought reimbursement for enhanced canal capacities, now expanded to 17,500 cusecs. Naidu reported that the right canal is 95 percent complete and the left canal 78 percent.

The Chief Minister also submitted proposals under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, seeking Rs 285 crore for the restoration of 297 water bodies under the ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ programme.

He cautioned against raising the Almatti dam height until the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict, stressing that such a move would harm Andhra Pradesh’s interests.

He urged the Centre to restrain Karnataka from advancing land acquisition under the Upper Krishna Project Phase-III.