Andhra CM Naidu urges Union govt to clear pending funds for state

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to release pending funds under central schemes and fulfil earlier commitments to the State.
During his Delhi visit on Monday, Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, pressing for financial support to expedite key projects and address bifurcation- related issues.
In his meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister sought allocations beyond the current Union Budget to assist development of Andhra Pradesh.
Later, in discussions with Patil, Naidu highlighted the urgency of completing the Polavaram Project before the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.
He noted that construction of the diaphragm wall was completed in April 2026 and that crucial works on Gap-1 and Gap-2 of the Earth-cum-Rock Fill Dam were progressing swiftly.
He requested withdrawal of the 2011 ‘stop work order’ to ensure uninterrupted progress and sought reimbursement for enhanced canal capacities, now expanded to 17,500 cusecs. Naidu reported that the right canal is 95 percent complete and the left canal 78 percent.
The Chief Minister also submitted proposals under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, seeking Rs 285 crore for the restoration of 297 water bodies under the ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ programme.
He cautioned against raising the Almatti dam height until the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict, stressing that such a move would harm Andhra Pradesh’s interests.
He urged the Centre to restrain Karnataka from advancing land acquisition under the Upper Krishna Project Phase-III.
Naidu further sought approval for the Polavaram-Banakacharla Link Project, aimed at diverting 200 TMC of surplus Godavari floodwaters to drought-prone Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra. He also pressed for land acquisition in Odisha to facilitate construction of an 8,000 cusecs head sluice on the Neredi Barrage across the Vamsadhara.
Later, speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the Polavaram project will be completed by June 2027 and dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said Union Minister Patil assured full cooperation from the Centre, for which he expressed gratitude.
Ramanaidu noted that rehabilitation and land acquisition for Polavaram’s second phase will require immediate central funding, and said the Centre has responded positively.
He said the CM also sought approvals for the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project to utilise surplus Godavari waters, while plans are being drawn up for a Godavari-Cauvery river link. He pointed out that nearly 3,000 TMC of Godavari floodwaters flow into the Bay of Bengal annually.