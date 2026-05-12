Andhra govt introduces reforms aimed at curbing fake AYUSH practitioners

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced sweeping reforms to regulate AYUSH medical services, aiming to curb the menace of fake practitioners and ensure quality treatment.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav stated that recognition and registration will now be mandatory for all AYUSH clinics and hospitals, bringing them under the same regulatory framework as allopathic establishments.
As part of the initiative, amendments have been made to the AP Private Medical Care Establishment Act, 2022. With the Governor’s assent, new rules will soon come into force. To finalise these procedures, three committees have been constituted — a Technical Committee, an Experts Committee, and a Stakeholders Committee — each comprising senior officials, medical professionals, and subject experts.
These panels will study best practices from states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, while also gathering public feedback before submitting their report by the end of the month.
The reforms mark a turning point for AYUSH services, which until now operated without formal government oversight. Despite the presence of over 1,400 private AYUSH clinics and 40 hospitals in the State, none had official recognition from the Health Department.
The new system will require all such institutions to register with the AYUSH Directorate, ensuring that only qualified practitioners deliver care.
According to available data, Andhra Pradesh currently has 2,558 registered Ayurvedic doctors (UG/PG), 4,599 in Homoeopathy, 788 in Unani, and 379 in Naturopathy and Yoga. The amendments will strengthen their credibility while eliminating unqualified operators.
The Minister emphasised that the coalition government, with support from the Centre, is committed to revitalising AYUSH. Plans are underway to establish integrated hospitals and new AYUSH medical colleges in the public sector.
The committees will focus on treatment protocols, regulatory mechanisms, and public consultation, ultimately shaping a robust framework that places AYUSH on par with allopathy in terms of regulation and recognition.
With registration becoming compulsory, AYUSH services in Andhra Pradesh are set to enter a new era of accountability, accessibility, and authenticity.