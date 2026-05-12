Andhra govt selects five nurses for Florence Nightingale Awards

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced the selection of five nursing professionals for the Florence Nightingale Awards for 2026, recognising their service in the field of nursing.

The awards will be presented in Guntur by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, on Tuesday, coinciding with International Nurses Day celebrations.

Officials noted that the awardees were chosen for their contributions across research, teaching, administration, care, and community health. The minister will hand over prizes to recipients as part of felicitation. The awardees include B Vanajakumari, Principal of Narayana Nursing College, Nellore, who has been named Best Nurse Researcher. CR Samsher Begum, Principal of MIMS College of Nursing, Vizianagaram, selected as Best Nurse Administrator.

K Suganti, Lecturer at Government College of Nursing, Machilipatnam, will receive the Best Nurse Educator award. S Chinnammi, Head Nurse at CHC Budithi in Srikakulam district, has been recognised for Best Nursing Services. K Savitri, ANM at PHC Chukkaluru in Anantapur, has been chosen in Best ANM Category.

The Florence Nightingale Awards, instituted to honour the legacy of the pioneer of modern nursing, remain the highest recognition for nurses in India.