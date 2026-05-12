Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Panel takes suo motu cognisance of minor assault case

ELURU: The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (AP SCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Kalnacheruvu village of Kamavarapukotta mandal and welcomed the arrest of the accused pastor by Jangareddygudem police.

Police identified the accused as Chavatapalli Rambabu alias Hosanna, who runs Emmanuel Prayer Hall in the SC Colony of Kalnacheruvu village.

According to police, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl multiple times when her parents were away and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter.

Tadikalapudi Women Sub-Inspector S Valli Padma registered a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

The AP SCPCR directed district police officials to invoke stringent legal provisions in the case. Following the commission’s intervention, police registered additional cases against the accused under various sections of the BNS.

The commission directed the government to provide protection to the victim’s family and compensation to the minor.

In a statement, the commission said it was monitoring cases related to child protection, sexual abuse, child labour, child marriages and trafficking across AP and coordinating with departments concerned to ensure justice for victims.

The commission warned that strict action would be taken against those committing atrocities against women and children. It urged victims and their families to approach police, Child Helpline 1098 or the Child Rights Commission without fear in such cases.