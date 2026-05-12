Andhra Pradesh cybercrime cases rise to 2,528 in 2024 from 2,341 in previous two years: NCRB

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh registered 2,528 cybercrime cases in 2024, up from 2,341 cases reported in both 2022 and 2023, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau showed.

The State ranked 8th in the country in the number of cybercrime cases recorded during the year. Andhra Pradesh recorded a cybercrime rate of 4.7 cases per one lakh population in 2024. The state recorded a chargesheeting rate of 28.6 per cent.

India registered 1,01,928 cybercrime cases in 2024, compared with 86,420 in 2023 and 65,893 in 2022, indicating a steady rise in offences involving digital platforms and communication devices.

Telangana recorded the highest number of cybercrime cases in the country in 2024 with 27,230 cases. Karnataka followed with 21,993 cases, while Uttar Pradesh registered 11,073 cases. Maharashtra reported 9,922 cases and Bihar recorded 6,380 cases. Computer-related offences formed a major share of cybercrime cases registered under the Information Technology Act in Andhra Pradesh.

Police registered 306 such cases, including 219 cases under Section 66D for cheating by personation using computer resources and 68 cases under Section 66C for identity theft.

Authorities also recorded 16 cases under Section 66E for violation of privacy, three cases under Section 66B for dishonestly receiving stolen computer resources or communication devices and one case under Section 65 for tampering with computer source documents.