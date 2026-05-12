Andhra Pradesh HC grants permission for rally against thermal plant

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has ruled that people cannot be prevented from expressing their dissent through peaceful protests and rallies. Hearing a petition filed by tribal groups opposing the proposed coal-based thermal power plant at Vennelavalasa in Sarubujjili mandal of Srikakulam district, the court granted permission for a rally while imposing several conditions.

Justice Subendu Samanta observed that denying citizens the right to raise their voice on public issues would amount to curtailing constitutional freedoms. The petition was filed by representatives of the Anti-Thermal Power Plant Struggle Committee after the Srikakulam DSP refused permission for the rally.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that rejecting permission for a peaceful rally violates constitutional rights and assured the court that organisers would follow all police guidelines. The police, however, contended that the rally could lead to law and order issues.