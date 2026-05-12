Andhra Pradesh to introduce universal health policy for handloom weavers

VIJAYAWADA: Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha asserted that the coalition government is committed to doubling the income of handloom weavers and strengthening their financial stability through direct procurement of handloom products from cooperative societies.

Addressing representatives of handloom cooperative societies at her camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, the Minister said the government is implementing promises made to the weavers in elections.

She noted that free electricity has already been provided to weavers and plans are underway to introduce a Universal Health Policy for their health protection.

Savitha also announced that the government is preparing to extend financial assistance of Rs 25,000 under the proposed “Nethanna Bharosa” scheme.

Savitha said the government aims to provide employment to weavers throughout the year and ensure that handloom artisans live with dignity.