AP Chambers hosts talks on Ecuador trade opportunities

VIJAYAWADA: Anita Shukla, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) & Ambassador-designate to Ecuador, visited the office of AP Chambers in Vijayawada on Monday and held an interaction with industry representatives on strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Ecuador.

Industrialists from pharma, spices, aqua, manufacturing, textiles, logistics, metals, and several other sectors participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Anita Shukla observed that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as one of the most happening states in the country with strong industrial growth, rapid infrastructure development and investor-friendly governance, which prompted her visit to the state.

She informed that, for the first time, India has appointed a resident full-fledged Ambassador to Ecuador, reflecting the growing importance being attached to strengthening bilateral relations and economic engagement with Latin American countries.

She further stated that India and Ecuador are actively exploring the possibility of signing a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in the near future, which is expected to open up significant trade opportunities for businesses from both sides.

During the discussions, it was decided to organise a virtual Buyer-Seller Meet at the earliest to facilitate direct business interactions between companies from AP and Ecuador.