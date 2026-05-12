Former YSRCP minister Perni alleges corruption in Amaravati development

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that rampant corruption continues in the name of Amaravati, YSRCP has said the proposed capital city is going to be a huge burden on the people of the State.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, former Minister Perni Venkataramiah (Nani) said plots are not being given to farmers around Chandrababu’s house but are being allotted at faraway places, while nepotism is being shown by giving plots to the kin of his close associates, he said.

While Chandrababu’s benamis are getting plots, many farmers are being left out and are in distress as corruption and nepotism are rampant, he added. No one knows when Amaravati will be completed,” Nani commented.