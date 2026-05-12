Friends carry man's body on motorcycle after auto drivers refuse transport in AP's Annamayya

TIRUPATI: Friends of a man who died after suffering severe chest pain were forced to transport his body on a motorcycle after auto drivers allegedly refused to carry the mortal remains in Annamayya district on Monday. The deceased, identified as Venkatesh, 30, was a resident of Eguva Mallelavaripalle village in Chowdepalli mandal.

According to sources, Venkatesh developed severe chest pain, and his friends rushed him on a motorcycle to the Government Hospital in Chowdepalli.

Doctors declared him brought dead. The victim’s friends reportedly approached several auto drivers to transport the body to their village. However, the drivers allegedly refused.