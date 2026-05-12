Rains, gales likely across Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has reported that a low-pressure system persisting over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the northern Sri Lanka coast is likely to intensify within the next 48 hours.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that its impact will be felt across several districts on Tuesday, May 12, with scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder and lightning.

According to the forecast, rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

The APSDMA warned of severe gales in eight mandals — GK Veedhi, Munchingiputtu, Pedabayalu, and Chinturu, Kunavaram, Maredumilli, Vararamachandrapuram, Gurthedu. In addition, isolated heatwave conditions are likely in some districts.