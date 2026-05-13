24 students debarred for malpractice during YVU degree examinations in Andhra's Kadapa, Annamayya districts

KADAPA: Twenty-four students were debarred for allegedly resorting to malpractice during degree examinations conducted in affiliated colleges under Yogi Vemana University (YVU).

The ongoing degree examinations, which began on April 28, are being conducted across 49 degree colleges in Annamayya and Kadapa. Nearly 57,313 students pursuing BA, BCom, BSc, Bachelor of Vocational courses and Bachelor of Business Administration are appearing for examinations.

YVU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Bellamkonda Rajasekhar directed officials to conduct the examinations in a transparent manner without allowing any scope for mass copying.

Under the supervision of the Controller of Examinations, Additional Controller of Examinations, observers and special squads, officials are carrying out strict inspections to prevent malpractice during the examinations. On Tuesday, Controller of Examinations Prof. KSV Krishna Rao and Additional Controller of Examinations Subhosh Chandra conducted inspections at several examination centres in Annamayya district.

During the inspections, officials caught 20 students allegedly copying at RRGR Degree College in Galiveedu, while four students were found indulging in malpractice at the Government Degree College in Rayachoti. Authorities subsequently debarred all 24 students from examinations.

The officials inspected the Priyadarshini Degree College exam centre in Chinnamandem. They said observers had been appointed at every centre and that High Power Committee members and flying squad teams were conducting regular surprise inspections.

Officials said the V-C had issued instructions to ensure examinations are conducted in a fair and disciplined manner. They added that debarment due to malpractice could affect their academic future.