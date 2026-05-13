98% of plots allotted to Amaravati farmers, says Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: MA&UD Minister P Narayana has announced that 98.6 per cent of plots have been allotted to farmers who contributed land for the Amaravati capital project, with registrations completed for 89.3 per cent of the allotted plots.

He clarified that pending allotments involve only 674 farmers covering 489 acres, delayed due to court cases, family disputes, assigned land issues, or procedural requirements.

Addressing the media, Narayana said that 4026 houses are under construction for officials and employees, including 12 towers for legislators, which will be handed over to the General Administration Department within a week, followed by MLC quarters in 15 days.

Residences for All India Service officers and ministers are also nearing completion, with phased handover scheduled by the end of this month and next. Internal works on Group I, II, and D quarters are in the final stage, while the iconic towers are targeted for completion by August 2028 as per the Chief Minister’s directive.

The Minister stressed that plot allotments were carried out transparently through online lottery in the presence of farmers, ensuring that land contributors received plots in their own villages or nearby areas. He dismissed allegations of irregularities as politically motivated, accusing opposition of spreading misinformation.