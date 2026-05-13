98% of plots allotted to Amaravati farmers, says Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: MA&UD Minister P Narayana has announced that 98.6 per cent of plots have been allotted to farmers who contributed land for the Amaravati capital project, with registrations completed for 89.3 per cent of the allotted plots.
He clarified that pending allotments involve only 674 farmers covering 489 acres, delayed due to court cases, family disputes, assigned land issues, or procedural requirements.
Addressing the media, Narayana said that 4026 houses are under construction for officials and employees, including 12 towers for legislators, which will be handed over to the General Administration Department within a week, followed by MLC quarters in 15 days.
Residences for All India Service officers and ministers are also nearing completion, with phased handover scheduled by the end of this month and next. Internal works on Group I, II, and D quarters are in the final stage, while the iconic towers are targeted for completion by August 2028 as per the Chief Minister’s directive.
The Minister stressed that plot allotments were carried out transparently through online lottery in the presence of farmers, ensuring that land contributors received plots in their own villages or nearby areas. He dismissed allegations of irregularities as politically motivated, accusing opposition of spreading misinformation.
Providing detailed figures, Narayana stated that out of 30,753 farmers who pooled 35,017 acres, plots have been allotted to 30,079 farmers covering 34,527 acres.
Out of out of 70,824 allotted plots, registrations are complete for 63,295, with remaining pending due to legal disputes, inheritance issues, or specific restrictions. He reiterated that land acquisition notifications were issued only in areas where farmers did not come forward for pooling, and that the government continues to encourage voluntary participation. He added that proposals under the Green Energy Corridor and other infrastructure works are progressing rapidly, with Amaravati’s development being discussed even in other states.
Narayana said the government is committed to completing Amaravati’s construction as per schedule, ensuring transparency in plot allotments, and delivering housing and infrastructure projects without deviation from policy norms.