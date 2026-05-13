Andhra BC welfare institutions emerging as model centres, says Minister S Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha on Tuesday said BC welfare educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh are emerging as model centres by providing quality education and modern facilities.

Addressing a felicitation programme in Vijayawada for students of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Residential Schools and BC hostels who excelled in SSC and Intermediate examinations, she credited teachers, wardens, officials, and parents for the success of students.

Savitha said the coalition government cleared pending diet bills worth Rs 110 crore left by the previous regime and improved hostel facilities by providing quality food, RO plants, mosquito mesh systems and inverters. She said repairs are being undertaken with CSR and government funds.

The minister announced construction of 1,500 toilets in hostels and the recruitment of 1,291 sanitation workers. She said the government spends Rs 1.5 lakh annually on each MJP student and Rs 75,000 on each BC hostel student.

She added that six MJP schools would soon be upgraded into colleges and 10 new residential schools would be opened next year.