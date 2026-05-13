Andhra minister Atchannaidu slams unilateral shrimp feed price hike, asks firms to roll back revised rates

VIJAYAWADA: State Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has strongly criticised the unilateral hike in shrimp feed prices by feed companies, calling it unfair to aqua farmers.

He noted that input costs for aquaculture have already risen sharply, and the recent increase of Rs 8 per kg for Vannamei feed and Rs 10 per kg for tiger prawn feed has placed an additional burden on farmers.

The minister pointed out that under the APSADA Act, companies are required to consult farmer associations before revising prices, but feed manufacturers have ignored this provision.

Although the Fisheries Commissioner had earlier advised companies to hold discussions with farmers before making any decision, the price hike was implemented without consultation.

Atchannaidu said the government is treating farmers’ concerns with utmost priority and has issued notices through the Fisheries Commissioner directing feed companies to immediately suspend the revised prices.