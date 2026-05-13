Andhra plans advanced surveillance drones to curb illegal fishing off Nellore coast

NELLORE: In an effort to curb illegal fishing activities and prevent unauthorised entry of fishing boats into Andhra Pradesh territorial waters, the Department of Fisheries has, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, proposed the deployment of an advanced surveillance drone system for effective coastal monitoring along the AP coastline in Nellore district, covering a stretch of 120.1 km.

The initiative is aimed at preventing illegal fishing activities, unauthorised trespassing, and cross-border violations by fishing boats entering from Karaikal in Puducherry and neighbouring regions of Tamil Nadu.

It may be noted that instances of unauthorised entry of fishing boats into the territorial waters of Nellore district have been reported frequently in recent years, raising concerns over marine resource exploitation, coastal security, law enforcement, and conflicts with local fishermen communities.

To address these issues, the Fisheries department has proposed the use of modern drone technology equipped with advanced surveillance and communication systems.

The proposed drones will have a surveillance coverage range of up to 25 km, enabling wide-area coastal monitoring. The system will feature real-time GPS tracking integrated with live video recording facilities, along with in-built microphones and high-decibel sirens to issue warnings and deter unauthorised fishing activity.

The drones will also have voice broadcasting capabilities to deliver warning announcements in the Tamil language for fishermen entering Andhra Pradesh waters without authorisation.